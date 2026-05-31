'He Could Have Died': The Standoff Between Mamata & Hospital Over Abhishek Banerjee’s Treatment

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stated that her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, only survived the recent attack during his visit to Sonarpur because he was wearing a helmet.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was reportedly assaulted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters while visiting Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. He had travelled there to visit the family of Sanju Karmakar, a TMC worker who was allegedly killed during post-election violence.

Following the alleged assault, Abhishek was taken to a private hospital for neck and back pain. While he was assigned a bed in the Intensive Therapy Unit, hospital staff noted that his injuries were superficial and did not clinically require hospitalisation, as per reports.

What hospital said

A medical note issued by Belle Vue Clinic said Abhishek Banerjee, 38, underwent a medical examination on May 30, 2026.

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The hospital further stated that the patient (Abhishek) is conscious, coherent, and shows no signs of serious physical injury beyond some chest bruising. Consequently, the hospital determined that admission is not medically necessary.

What Mamata said

While Mamata Banerjee stayed by her nephew’s side, Abhishek’s description of his injuries contradicted the hospital's clinical assessment.

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Commenting further, she said, “Abhishek could have died if not for his helmet; he has blood clots around his chest,” as per media reports.

She further alleged, "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured."

Mamata Banerjee also said, "They (BJP) have to work as per law, as per rule. They are not even allowing anyone to get the treatment. Infront of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman," she said.

In addition, Mamata held the nursing home staff and attending physicians-specifically at Apollo and Belle Vue-directly accountable should her nephew experience any further medical complications.

Two hospitals, no treatment

Notably, the Diamond Harbour MP was initially transported to a private hospital on the EM Bypass and taken to the emergency department for treatment, as per reports.

Shortly after arriving to check on his status, the TMC supremo claimed that he was not receiving proper care at the initial facility, prompting his transfer to another private hospital in the city.

"We are shifting him to another hospital," Mamata told reporters.

Following Abhishek's transfer from the EM Bypass facility, Mamata Banerjee alleged that his medical care was being hindered by pressure from higher authorities.

What Other TMC leaders said

TMC MP Derek O'Brien and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also echoed these accusations, claiming that the police and administration were obstructing the leader's medical assessment under orders from their political superiors.

TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was also present at the facility, said Abhishek had felt unwell after facing intense public outrage in Sonarpur.

Abhishek Banerjee was eventually discharged and taken home, with Mamata Banerjee reiterating her claim that hospital officials were being coerced by the administration to refuse him medical care.