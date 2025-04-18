Man, 52, Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out at Jabalpur Gym, Chilling Moments Caught on Camera

New Delhi: A shocking incident from Jabalpur has once again raised concerns about the increasing number of heart attack cases during gym workouts. A 52-year-old man collapsed and died while exercising at a gym in the city's Gorakhpur area.

The deceased has been identified as Yatish Singhai, a regular at the Gold’s Gym where the incident occurred. On the day of the incident, Yatish arrived at the gym around 6:45 am and began his workout as usual, using various gym machines. However, during the session, he suddenly collapsed on the floor.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing Yatish falling to the ground mid-exercise. Moments later, the gym trainer and fellow gym-goers rushed to his aid, attempting CPR and other emergency methods to revive him.

In the video, they can be seen lifting and carrying Yatish in an effort to get him immediate medical attention.

He was quickly taken to Bhandari Hospital in the city, but despite all efforts, doctors declared him brought dead.

This tragic case adds to the growing list of incidents involving heart attacks during workouts, especially among middle-aged individuals.