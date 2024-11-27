Man Accused of Dacoity in UP Held From Maharashtra After 17 Years | Image: Representational

Thane: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in coordination with Thane police has arrested here a man accused of dacoity and robbery in UP and absconding since 2007, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Satish Babulal Gupta alias Satish Tiwari, was traced to Wagle Estate area in Maharashtra's Thane city and apprehended on Monday evening, the official from the Anti-Extortion Cell here said.

Gupta, a native of Almapur village in Unnao district of UP, was wanted in connection with two cases of dacoity and robbery in the northern state, he said.