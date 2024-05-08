Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has rescued two women from trafficking and arrested a man from southwest Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The police arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday while another man, identified as Sonu, is currently at large, they said.

"We got information about trafficking in the area. A PCR call was received at Sagarpur police station. A team was sent to the spot immediately and the team rescued two women from there on Tuesday,” police said. "We have rescued women from a flat in the Dashratpuri area. Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway, the officer said.



Inputs_PTI