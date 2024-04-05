×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2023 at 14:27 IST

Man arrested for killing wife, 3-year-old daughter over his extra-marital affair

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and their three-year-old daughter after she had objected to his extra-marital affair in Sardhana area here, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man kills wife, daughter
Image: Man kills wife, daughter (Shutterstock) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and their three-year-old daughter after she had objected to his extra-marital affair in Sardhana area here, police said.

Ashish Kumar (38) initially claimed that his wife Jyoti (35) and daughter Bhavya had slipped into a water body and drowned, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said.

However, a police investigation revealed that Kumar killed his wife by beating her with a stick and smothered his daughter. He also threw their bodies separately in a canal and the Hindon river, the SP said.

The accused had informed his in-laws on the phone that Jyoti and Bhavya had drowned.

The Sardhana police said to hide his affair, Ashish initially claimed that he had three daughters from Jyoti and needed a son. He also told them that the family had come to Gangnahar to offer prayers on the advice of a priest.

The police found the girl's body at Bhola Jhal; Jyoti's body was found stuck in a bush in Hindon river in Baghpat, about 20 km away from the site of the incident.

The SP said Kumar had told the police that he had an affair with a woman and his wife knew about it. They used to have a lot of fight over the matter, the official added. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2023 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out

Nagaland Lottery Today

a minute ago
Austria Likely To Be Largely Ice-Free Within 45 Years As Glaciers Recede Quickly, Experts Say

Ice-Free Australia?

2 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

4 minutes ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

8 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

12 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

22 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

23 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

26 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

30 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

35 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

37 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

38 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

38 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

38 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

39 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

42 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo