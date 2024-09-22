sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:58 IST, September 22nd 2024

Man Arrested for Urinating in Bag, Selling Fruits Without Washing Hands; Action Based on Viral Video

A 20-year-old fruit seller was arrested in Thane's Dombivali on Sunday after a viral video showed him urinating into a plastic bag and then continuing to sell.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man held for urinating in bag, selling fruits without washing hands | Image: PTI
19:58 IST, September 22nd 2024