Man Arrested from Kolkata Dies in Police Remand in Jammu after Complaining of Severe Stomach Pain

Kolkata: A man who was arrested from Kolkata and then shifted to Jammu, died in police custody on Sunday. According to the police, the accused person, Parveen Kumar, who hails from Panipat, complained of severe stomach pain and was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment, where doctors later declared him dead.

The accused along with four others were arrested from Kolkata, and the police after conducting proper medical examination and transit remand shifted them to Gandhinagar on March 25, 2026, and all were on police remand, up to March 30, 2026.

Police said that regular medical examinations of the accused were conducted, and all precautions were taken.

However, on Sunday, after another medical examination at the police hospital in Jammu, Kumar complained of severe stomach pain and was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Gandhinagar for treatment, where doctors later declared him dead.

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⁠Post mortem is being conducted by the board of doctors at Government Medical College in Jammu and the family of the deceased was informed. ⁠The CCTV footage and other evidences are being preserved.

Meanwhile, police has initiated inquest proceedings and the District Magistrate in Jammu has been requested to initiate magisterial inquiry into the matter.