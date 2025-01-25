Man Arrested in Kerala for Pronouncing Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone | Image: PTI

Kollam: A man has been arrested for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over the phone, police said on Saturday.

Abdul Basith, a native of Mynagappally in Kollam district, was arrested two days ago and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, they said.

Basith was booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and other charges for abuse under sections of BNS. He is currently lodged in judicial custody at Chavara sub-jail.

The arrest followed a complaint by his 20-year-old wife, a resident of Chavara in Kollam district.

According to the complaint, Basith married her without disclosing his first marriage.

After their wedding, Basith allegedly took her to a rented house, as his first wife was staying in his family home.

Upon learning about his first marriage, the woman confronted him, which led to mental and physical abuse, the complaint stated.

Basith also threatened to marry another woman, further escalating issues between them.