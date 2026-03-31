Man Bangs Four-Year-Old Onto Ground Days After Getting Into Spat With Father | Horrific Visuals Inside

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, a man dragged a four-year-old child out of an auto-rickshaw and slammed him onto the ground, days after having a verbal altercation with the boy’s father reportedly over a minor issue.

The incident took place within a housing society in Vasai and was captured on CCTV footage installed at the location.

The victim, Vignesh, was seen sitting inside a parked auto-rickshaw and playing with other children. Just then, the accused, Sandeep Pawar, is seen arriving at the scene. In a fit of rage, allegedly to exact revenge, he grabbed the child by his legs, dragged him out of the auto-rickshaw, and ruthlessly slammed him onto the ground twice.

Immediately after the incident, the injured child was rushed to a hospital in Mira Road, where he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to doctors, the child’s condition remains critical.

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The incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents strongly condemning the act. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under various sections of the law. An investigation into underway.