Man Beaten to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death after an altercation with a person in Athai village here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Mona, had an altercation with Buddhan.

Buddhan who allegedly attacked Mona with an iron rod and killed him, the brother alleged.

Additional SP (Crime) Prashant Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered against Buddhan under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS and he has been arrested.