Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose During Heated Argument Over Loan Repayment

Mantargatta: A dispute over unpaid loan instalments took a violent turn in Karnataka’s Davanagere district after a man allegedly bit off a portion of his wife's nose during a heated argument.

The couple, residents of Mantargatta village, were reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation when the husband, identified as Vijay, attacked his wife, Vidhya, in a fit of rage. Vidya fell to the ground and Vijay bit her nose, tearing off the front portion.

According to police, Vidhya had taken a loan for which Vijay had acted as guarantor. However, delays in repayment led to mounting pressure and harassment from lenders, which had been causing ongoing tension between the couple.

During the argument, Vijay allegedly bit off the front part of Vidhya’s nose, causing serious injuries. Locals nearby rushed to help and initially took her to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga. She was later shifted to a private hospital for more specialized treatment. The 30-year-old woman is said to be in stable condition.

A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was initially filed at Jayanagar Police Station in Shivamogga and later transferred to Channagiri Police Station in Davanagere, where the incident took place, following Vidhya’s formal complaint.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

This incident comes just weeks after a similar case from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, where a man allegedly bit off his wife's nose after reportedly catching her with another man. The woman sustained severe injuries and required immediate hospitalization.