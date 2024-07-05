sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:05 IST, July 5th 2024

Man Bites Snake Twice In Retaliation After Being Bitten; Snake dies

In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man bit a snake in retaliation after being bitten by it. The man survived; however, the snake died.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cobra Snake
A snake that got injured after an iron girder fell on it in a hardware shop in a Uttar Pradesh village was sent to Delhi in an ambulance for treatment | Image: PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:05 IST, July 5th 2024