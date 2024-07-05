Published 14:05 IST, July 5th 2024
Man Bites Snake Twice In Retaliation After Being Bitten; Snake dies
In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man bit a snake in retaliation after being bitten by it. The man survived; however, the snake died.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
A snake that got injured after an iron girder fell on it in a hardware shop in a Uttar Pradesh village was sent to Delhi in an ambulance for treatment | Image: PTI/Representative
