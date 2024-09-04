sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:07 IST, September 4th 2024

Man Blackmailing PSU Official For Rs 2.5 Lakh Arrested In Bhopal

A man blackmailing an official of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) official for Rs 2.5 Lakh from him has been arrested in Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man has been arrested for blackmailing PSU official for Rs 2.5 lakh | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
23:07 IST, September 4th 2024