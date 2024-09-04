Published 23:07 IST, September 4th 2024
Man Blackmailing PSU Official For Rs 2.5 Lakh Arrested In Bhopal
A man blackmailing an official of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) official for Rs 2.5 Lakh from him has been arrested in Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.
Man has been arrested for blackmailing PSU official for Rs 2.5 lakh | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
