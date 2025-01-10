Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Palghar district

Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, a 39-year-old doctor, an official said on Friday.

Citing the complaint against the man, police said he worked on a cargo ship but never stayed with his wife at their Vasai home, on the outskirts of Mumbai, when he was off-duty.

The wife recently confronted the man after learning that he allegedly had an extramarital affair. Since then, the accused used to harass her, the woman’s family said in their complaint.