Updated 9 December 2025 at 11:04 IST
Man Carrying Gun Detained For Trying to Enter Vijay's First Public Meet in Puducherry
The detained gunman, David, was a security guard for a local TVK official who was attempting to enter Vijay's public meeting.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A man carrying a gun was detained on December 9 for trying to enter the first public meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Puducherry since the Karur rally.
The man, identified as David, was a security guard for the TVK Puducherry district secretary. He was attempting to enter the actor-turned-politician’s public meeting venue.
Police clarified that the man had carried the gun for protection and was not aiming to harm Vijay but was arrested due to safety concerns. A further investigation is underway.
Earlier, Vijay had sought permission for a rally, but the UT DGP stated that permission could not be granted and asked the party to opt for a public meeting instead.
Advertisement
Ahead of the event, the Puducherry administration enforced strict measures to avoid any mishap, permitting only 5,000 people at the venue. Entry was also strictly limited to those carrying the QR-coded passes issued for the meeting, and organisers were instructed not to exceed the approved limit.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 11:04 IST