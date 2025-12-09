Man Carrying Gun Detained For Trying to Enter Vijay's First Public Meet in Puducherry | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A man carrying a gun was detained on December 9 for trying to enter the first public meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Puducherry since the Karur rally.

The man, identified as David, was a security guard for the TVK Puducherry district secretary. He was attempting to enter the actor-turned-politician’s public meeting venue.

Police clarified that the man had carried the gun for protection and was not aiming to harm Vijay but was arrested due to safety concerns. A further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Vijay had sought permission for a rally, but the UT DGP stated that permission could not be granted and asked the party to opt for a public meeting instead.

Ahead of the event, the Puducherry administration enforced strict measures to avoid any mishap, permitting only 5,000 people at the venue. Entry was also strictly limited to those carrying the QR-coded passes issued for the meeting, and organisers were instructed not to exceed the approved limit.