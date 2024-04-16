Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media showing a man who catches a live snake in a plastic jar.

The viral video was shared by @InternetH0F on social media platform X. The video comes with a caption that says, ‘man catches snake in plastic jar’.

The viral video showcases a man in a sky blue shirt who is holding a plastic jar in his hand, trying to capture a live snake inside it. In the background, a bunch of people can be seen who are watching this entire act from afar.

The man who is involved in this daredevil act seems to be doing it with ease, as if he is catching a rat or a mouse.

At first, the snake refuses to go inside the plastic jar and swifts away, but the man somehow manages to push the snake inside the plastic jar.

Watch Snake in a Plastic Jar Viral Video:

man catches snake in plastic jar pic.twitter.com/meekqHQIAF — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F)

The snake in a plastic jar viral video was shared on social media platform X today at 6:30 AM on April 15, 2024. The viral video has managed to get 2.1 million views so far and counting.

The viewers in the comment section of the viral video seem to be amazed and shocked at the same time, praising the daredevil act of this man who caught a snake in a plastic jar.

One comment says, ‘Man catches COBRA snake in plastic jar, like a boss.’ Another comment says, ‘What did he do with it next’.

One more comment says, ‘I mean, that's actually fast and amazing though’.

screengrab of comment section

We are not sure about the location of this video, but the setting and the background signal that it is from somewhere in rural settings in India.

