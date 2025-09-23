Man Climbs Atop Local Train in Mumbai, Suffers Severe Electric Shock

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a man suffered a severe electric shock after climbing onto the roof of an AC local train on the Central Railway route between Diva and Kopar in Mumbai. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The man was spotted sitting atop coach no. 198716 CR of AC local train no. K/25. The train, which was scheduled to arrive at Diva station at 10:00 hrs, reached platform no. 01 at 10:12 hrs. As the man attempted to get down at Diva, he accidentally came in contact with the high-voltage Overhead Equipment (OHE). As a result of the electric shock, his body was set ablaze, creating panic among passengers.

After the commuters raised an alarm, ASI Shiv Kumar Meena and other railway staff rushed to the spot. The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel brought the injured man down from the roof and shifted into an ambulance. He was rushed to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for immediate treatment.