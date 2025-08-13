Man detained for writing threatening messages on walls of Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri, Odisha: A man was detained on Wednesday in connection with the alleged writing of threatening messages on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple near the Balisahi entrance of the Heritage Corridor (Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Marg) at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Threatening Messages on Walls of Puri Jagannath Temple

The accused has been identified as Raghunath Sahu (55), a local resident. According to the police, Sahu appeared to be mentally unstable in the preliminary investigation.

SP Mishra told the media, "In the morning, our team found threatening messages on the walls of the temple. Immediately a special team was deployed and during the investigation, we identified the accused as Raghunath Sahu, a resident of Puri."

The SP further said that Sahu showed signs of mental instability and was speaking in gibberish during interrogation.