Man Dies by Shooting Himself on Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A tragic incident took place on Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi on Monday. A man shot himself and died at the spot.

Police said the deceased was from Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the incident, police officers and crime scene teams reached the area. They have started an investigation.

The body has been sent for post‑mortem. Officials said more details will be shared after the investigation.

This incident has raised concerns about security in central Delhi, as Jantar Mantar Road is a busy and sensitive location.

