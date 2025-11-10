Updated 10 November 2025 at 12:09 IST
Man Dies by Shooting Himself on Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi
A tragic incident occurred on Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi where a man from Madhya Pradesh shot himself and died on the spot. Police and crime scene teams quickly reached the area and have begun an investigation.
New Delhi: A tragic incident took place on Jantar Mantar Road in Delhi on Monday. A man shot himself and died at the spot.
Police said the deceased was from Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the incident, police officers and crime scene teams reached the area. They have started an investigation.
The body has been sent for post‑mortem. Officials said more details will be shared after the investigation.
This incident has raised concerns about security in central Delhi, as Jantar Mantar Road is a busy and sensitive location.
