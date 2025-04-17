Man Dies During Rafting in Rishikesh, His Chilling Final Moments Captured on Video

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A young man died under suspicious circumstances after falling into the Ganga during a rafting trip in Rishikesh. The incident, which occurred near Phoolchatti, was captured on video and has sparked concerns about rafting safety in the region.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Negi, a resident of Dehradun.

According to reports, Sagar had come to Rishikesh with his friends for an adventurous river rafting experience. During the trip, he suddenly fell into the river. The rafting guide immediately responded and managed to pull him out of the water in an unconscious state. CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) was administered on the spot.

Despite the guide's prompt action, Sagar's condition continued to deteriorate. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Initial reports from the police suggest that Sagar’s death was due to drowning. However, the circumstances surrounding the fall and the events leading up to the incident are being closely examined.

In-charge Inspector Pradeep Chauhan stated, “Only the post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause of death.”

The incident follows a tragic case just a day earlier, where a woman drowned while filming a reel in a river in Uttarakhand. The woman was seen stepping into the Bhagirathi River — one of the main source streams of the Ganges — in Uttarkashi, smiling at the camera moments before she suddenly slipped.

Her daughter can be heard screaming "Mummy!" as the woman struggled to stay afloat before being swept away by the river’s strong currents.

These 2 incidents have once again highlighted the need for strict safety protocols and monitoring during adventure sports, especially in popular tourist destinations like Rishikesh. The video of the incident has been widely circulated, raising questions about the readiness and preparedness of rafting operators in dealing with emergencies.