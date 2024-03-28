×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Man Falls From Train While Attempting to Snatch Woman’s Chain. Watch

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to snatch a woman's chain in a moving train. However, while attempting to snatch the chain, the man fell off the train.

Reported by: Digital Desk
chain snatching
Man Falls From Train While Attempting to Snatch Woman’s Chain. Watch | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man attempted to snatch a woman's chain in a moving train. However, while attempting to snatch the chain, the man fell off the train. 

In a video which is going viral on the internet, a man could be seen snatching the chain of a woman clad in saree while she comes out of the train's washroom. However, while snatching chain, the man tumbles and fall down from the train. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beans

Green Beans in India

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

4 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro partners with IISc

5 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

Kangana Ranaut Row

6 minutes ago
October sees 45% fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit hits 86.5%

8 minutes ago
vk saxena

Kangana Ranaut

9 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

US After India Summons

11 minutes ago
Pakistan Supreme Court

Pak SC May 9 Trials

11 minutes ago
AR Rahman, Ram Charan

RC 16 Update

13 minutes ago
Dana White and Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan

13 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

Modi

15 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Elon Musk

16 minutes ago
Using smartphone

Smartphone market to rise

18 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

21 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

HUGE SETBACK for MI

22 minutes ago
India Registers stern objection to US remarks on Kejriwal

India Retorts to US

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo