New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man attempted to snatch a woman's chain in a moving train. However, while attempting to snatch the chain, the man fell off the train.

In a video which is going viral on the internet, a man could be seen snatching the chain of a woman clad in saree while she comes out of the train's washroom. However, while snatching chain, the man tumbles and fall down from the train.