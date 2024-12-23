Man Held for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, an officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 20 when the eight-year-old girl was alone at her house in Diva area, they said, but no reason was specified for the complaint being filed by her family after a month.

The man, who was her neighbour, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her, an official from Mumbra police station said.