Published 13:14 IST, September 19th 2024
Man Held for Murder of Deputy Sarpanch Dies in Chhattisgarh Jail; Cop Suspended
The exact cause of the death will be known after receiving the autopsy report. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the official added.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Held for Murder of Deputy Sarpanch Dies in Chhattisgarh Jail; Cop Suspended | Image: Representational image
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:14 IST, September 19th 2024