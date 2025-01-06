Man held for posing as CMO official in Gujarat

Navsari: A man has been arrested in Gujarat's Navsari city for allegedly posing as an official from the chief minister's office (CMO), police said on Monday.

The accused, Nitesh Chaudhary, who identified himself as an official managing the chief minister's meetings, was apprehended on Sunday, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai said the accused claimed he had been working at the CMO for the last 20 years and was the chief minister's confidant awaiting promotion and an expected transfer to Delhi.

Based on a complaint filed by Janam Thakor, currently posted as a sub-divisional magistrate, the Navsari rural police have registered a case under section 204 (impersonating a public servant or falsely claiming to hold a public office) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Rai said Thakor, in his complaint, has alleged that the accused contacted him over phone on multiple occasions, claiming to be calling from the CMO.

He said the accused first contacted Thakor when the latter was serving as a prant officer of Bardoli in Surat and discussed a land-grabbing case, and when he was transferred to Navsari, Chaudhary contacted him again about a land-grabbing case at Sisodra.

Chaudhary claimed that a man had approached the CMO with a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of ensuring a settlement in a land-grabbing case and requested Thakor to probe the matter, the official said.

The accused again called Thakur on December 30, 2024 and spoke about corruption in Aadhaar card updating in Mandvi, Surat.

Rai said when the accused contacted the complainant on January 2, the latter became suspicious and questioned him.