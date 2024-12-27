Published 00:57 IST, December 27th 2024
Man Held for Voyeurism in Bhiwandi
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Bhiwandi for allegedly peeping in while a woman was taking bath, a police official said.
The incident took place at 8am on December 24 and the accused Bhaskar Jha is a driver from Retibunder here, the official added.
"He opened the window of the bathroom of his neighbour's house while she was taking bath. He was arrested under section 77 (voyeurism) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said.
