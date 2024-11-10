sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Held From Boarding Area Of Kolkata Airport For Sending Bomb Threat

Published 23:51 IST, November 10th 2024

Man Held From Boarding Area Of Kolkata Airport For Sending Bomb Threat

A person was detained from the boarding area of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after he allegedly sent a bomb threat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sambra Airport in Karnataka's Belagavi Gets Bomb Threat, Search Underway
Man arrested from boarding area of Kolkata airport for sending bomb threat | Image: Pixabay
