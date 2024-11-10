Published 23:51 IST, November 10th 2024
Man Held From Boarding Area Of Kolkata Airport For Sending Bomb Threat
A person was detained from the boarding area of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after he allegedly sent a bomb threat.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man arrested from boarding area of Kolkata airport for sending bomb threat | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:51 IST, November 10th 2024