Man Held From Gujarat For Sending Lewd Message to Teenage Girl

Thane: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat by Maharashtra police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from Mira Road area in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was registered by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police after the girl received an obscene message on her Instagram account in the last week of November, a police officer said.

The Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police traced the sender of the message to Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The accused sent the message using the mobile phone of his brother-in-law, frustrated by the recent cancellation of his engagement due to his inappropriate behaviour, the police officer said.

He was arrested on Friday under sections 78 (Stalking), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.