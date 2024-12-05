Man Held with 10 Country-Made Bombs in Thane

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing 10 country-made bombs from his possession in Thane city | Image: Representational

Thane: Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after seizing 10 country-made bombs from his possession in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, the police intensified vigil and when the man arrived near the Saket ground here on December 2, he was apprehended, senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde of the central crime unit said.

The police found 10 country-made bombs in a bag he was carrying, the official said, adding the man, resident of Mangaon in neighbouring Raigad district, had arrived in Thane to sell the explosives.

In his statement to the police, the man informed that the bombs were intended to be sold after being concealed in wheat flour and that such explosives were used to hunt wild boars, a practice common in some rural areas, the official said.

The Rabodi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant legal provisions for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances, he said.