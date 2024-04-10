×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Man Injured in Stray Dog Attack in Karnataka's Bagalkot, Disturbing Visuals Surface

The CCTV footage showed at least five dogs attacking the man as he tried to shoo them away.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Elderly Injured in Stray Dog Attack in K'taka, Disturbing Visuals Surface
Man Injured in Stray Dog Attack in K'taka, Disturbing Visuals Surface | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Amid a surge in dog attack cases across the country, another such incident has come to light from Bagalkot district in Karnataka. A man was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Gandhi Nagar Chowk area in the district. 

He came under the attack while returning home all alone.  

The attack, reported on April 7, was caught on camera. The CCTV footage showed at least five dogs attacking the man as he tried to shoo them away. 

Following the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. 

Dog Bite Cases on the Rise

Earlier in February, a pack of strays mauled a one-and-a-half-year-old girl to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area. The toddler suffered grievous injuries on her legs and face after at least three stray dogs attacked her.

In another incident, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a stray dog attack in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka District earlier this month, sending shock waves across the city. The minor was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The dogs attacked her while she was playing outside.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman lost her life after being attacked by dogs in UP’s Kushinagar district, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to reports, a partially eaten body was found by locals near a canal in the village Nanhu Mundera on Saturday morning. Locals said that the woman suffered serious injuries all over her body, particularly her eyes and neck.

Dog menace: What Courts Said

Several courts in the country have noted that dog menace poses a threat to people. They have stresses on the need to find ways to curb the issue. Here is a timeline of courts' reactions on the issue.

July 2023: While hearing a petition, the Supreme Court had stressed on the need to find a solution to the recurring problem of stray dog attacks in the country. 

September 2023: The apex court observed that dog attacks are “becoming a menace.” 

August 2023: The Delhi High Court noted that sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs is an important public function to curb the rising attacks. 

October 2023: The Karnataka High Court observed that showing sympathy and empathy towards stray dogs by feeding them is important but it should not create chaos and endanger the public. 

March 4, 2024: The Delhi HC noted that "feeding strays is making them territorial and adding to the menace". The court was hearing a plea wherein a father of a toddler was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.

March 6, 2024: The Kerala High Court urged the state and Central governments to frame guidelines or laws for granting licences to individuals interested in protecting stray dogs, while observing that human lives should be given priority over stray dogs.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

