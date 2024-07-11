sb.scorecardresearch
Delhi: Elderly Man Jumps in Front of Metro Train, Dies

A senior police officer said the man has been identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Chawari Bazar.The officer said that according to the victim's brother, Gupta was suffering from tuberculosis for the past few years and had already spent more than Rs 6 lakh on his treatment.

Delhi: Elderly Man Jumps in Front of Metro Train, Dies
