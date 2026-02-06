Updated 6 February 2026 at 13:48 IST
Man Jumps to Death After Facebook Live in Pune's Bhosari, Alleges Police Inaction Over Wife’s Disappearance
A young man in Pune died by suicide on Thursday after jumping from a building during a live Facebook broadcast, despite last-minute rescue efforts that included arranging a call with his wife at his request.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday evening in the Bhosari area of Pune, where a young man committed suicide by jumping from the building after going live on Facebook.
The deceased has been identified as Keshari Prasad Sahu, a resident of Bhosari, Pune, who hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
According to police, the incident took place in the Dhawade Wasti area on Thursday afternoon when Sahu climbed onto a building and was preparing to jump. Locals immediately alerted the police after noticing the situation.
'Wanted to speak to wife': Last-Minute Demands
Following the information, teams from the police and fire department rushed to the spot and attempted to counsel Sahu to persuade him to come down safely.
Advertisement
During the rescue operation, Sahu demanded to speak with his wife, for which arrangements were also made as requested. However, moments later, he suddenly jumped from the building, resulting in his death.
'Wife lured away': Suicide Note Recovered
Police recovered a four-page suicide note from the scene, and in the note, Sahu alleged that he did not receive adequate assistance from the police regarding his wife’s disappearance.
Advertisement
He also claimed that his wife had been lured away by someone and stated that despite repeatedly approaching the police for help, such as questioning suspects, checking CCTV footage, and conducting a search, he did not receive satisfactory cooperation.
The note also contained emotional messages addressed to his wife and daughter, along with instructions related to his funeral.
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and initiated an investigation.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 13:47 IST