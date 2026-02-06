Man Jumps to Death After Facebook Live in Pune's Bhosari, Alleges Police Inaction Over Wife’s Disappearance

Man Jumps to Death After Facebook Live in Pune's Bhosari, Claims Police Inaction Over Wife’s Disappearance | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday evening in the Bhosari area of Pune, where a young man committed suicide by jumping from the building after going live on Facebook.

The deceased has been identified as Keshari Prasad Sahu, a resident of Bhosari, Pune, who hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the incident took place in the Dhawade Wasti area on Thursday afternoon when Sahu climbed onto a building and was preparing to jump. Locals immediately alerted the police after noticing the situation.

'Wanted to speak to wife': Last-Minute Demands

Following the information, teams from the police and fire department rushed to the spot and attempted to counsel Sahu to persuade him to come down safely.

During the rescue operation, Sahu demanded to speak with his wife, for which arrangements were also made as requested. However, moments later, he suddenly jumped from the building, resulting in his death.

'Wife lured away': Suicide Note Recovered

Police recovered a four-page suicide note from the scene, and in the note, Sahu alleged that he did not receive adequate assistance from the police regarding his wife’s disappearance.

He also claimed that his wife had been lured away by someone and stated that despite repeatedly approaching the police for help, such as questioning suspects, checking CCTV footage, and conducting a search, he did not receive satisfactory cooperation.

The note also contained emotional messages addressed to his wife and daughter, along with instructions related to his funeral.