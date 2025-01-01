Published 23:53 IST, January 1st 2025
Man Killed by Wife and Lover in UP; Three Arrested
A man was strangled by his wife and her lover in UP. The woman lodged a false complaint, claiming assailants were responsible. All three were arrested.
Lucknow: A man was strangled to death by his wife and her lover here, police said on Wednesday. The two were arrested along with an accomplice.
After killing her husband, Shatrughan Rathore, the woman, Rakhi Rathore, lodged a false police complaint claiming that he was killed by some unidentified assailants who barged into their home on the night of December 30, police said.
Based on Rakhi's complaint, an investigation was launched. It was found that she was in an illicit relationship with the main accused, Dharmendra Rathore, and after her husband found out about it, they decided to eliminate him.
The plan to kill Shatrughan was devised by Dharmendra, his brother Ankit Rathore and another accomplice Ranjeet Vishwakarma alias Chhote, police said.
Rakhi's children, along with the family's neighbours, informed police about her involvement and that of Dharmendra, they said.
According to police, the accused entered Shatrughan's house at night on December 30 and strangled him to death.
Rakhi, Dharmendra and Ankit were arrested and sent to judicial custody by court, police said in a statement.
