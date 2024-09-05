Published 23:48 IST, September 5th 2024
Man Killed in House Collapse Amid Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan; Monsoon to Persist
Heavy rains in Rajasthan led to a house collapse, killing one man. Continued heavy rainfall is expected over the next several days.
Heavy showers predicted in southern Rajasthan; 1 dead in rain-related house collapse | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
23:48 IST, September 5th 2024