Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday booked three persons for creating fake terror threats in the name of a terror commander who is behind the Dhangri terror attack, which claimed the lives of seven Hindus in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Main accused Jahangir Ahmed created chats as the terror commander behind the Dhangri terror attack and then sent them to his number so that they appeared to be threats from the mobile of his wife’s alleged beau.

Officials informed Republic World that the conspiracy was hatched by Jahangir Ahmed with the active involvement of Fiyaz Ahmed and a local political leader Mushtaq Ahmed who guided Ahmed to frame the alleged beau of his wife as it was the only way to get rid of him, otherwise, he would have lost his wife to him.

The trio first saved the mobile number with the name of the mobile number of the wife’s alleged beau so that message screenshots appear to be from him. They then sent a message to Jahangir's number claiming to be from the dreaded terror commander warning him of dire consequences. The terrorist in the threat claimed to be the commander who carried out the deadly terror attack in Dhangri on the new year of 2023 and killed seven Hindus.

The accused then went to SDPO of the area and lodged a complaint that dreaded terrorists who killed many people in the Dhangri area of Rajouri are now threatening him over matrimonial issues. Jahangir Ahmed lodged a complaint before the police that he had received a terror threat from an area commander who had warned him of dire consequences over some domestic matrimonial issue.

Over this complaint, an investigation was set into motion, which however turned inversely, and the needle of suspicion started to turn towards the complainant. "It was found during the investigation that the complainant along with two more local men hatched a conspiracy to target Shokat Ali and Bashir Ahmed and created a fake terror threat by impersonating a terror commander. The accused, three in number, created a fake terror threat message and circulated it from one mobile phone to another to give it a realistic look,” the Reasi Police said.

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said that such type of acts are not acceptable and any person involved in any kind of rumour mongering will be dealt with strictly under relevant laws. “Over this, a case in FIR 12/2024 under relevant sections of law including 419, 177, 182, 506, 507, 109 has been registered in police station Chassana and three accused have been booked including Jahangir Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Fiyaz Ahmed. The whole operation is led by SHO PS Chassana Ranjeet Rao,” she added.

What is the Dhangri Terror attack?

In January 2023, seven civilians from the Dhangri area of Rajouri were killed in a well-planned attack by terrorists, which shot dead five Hindus on January 01 and then 02 others in a timer IED blast the next day. The killers of the attack were spotted in multiple camera footage but managed to escape from security forces. Two terrorists have been killed in twin encounters in Rajouri and Poonch, two are in Pakistan while three terrorists who gave shelter have been arrested by National Investigation Agency.

