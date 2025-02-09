Man Missing for 15 Years Reunites with Family After Regaining Memory at Mention of 'Maha Kumbh'

In an extraordinary turn of events, a man who had been missing for 15 years from Koderma, Jharkhand, has finally been found. The man, Prakash Mahato, had disappeared in 2010, and his family had recently applied for a death certificate, believing he was lost forever.

According to reports, Prakash Mahato, a resident of Kadodih in the Markacho police station area, went missing after traveling to Kolkata for work in 2010. Despite his family's desperate attempts to find him, including filing a missing person's report at the Markacho police station, his whereabouts remained unknown for over a decade.

However, Mahato’s memory was triggered after the mention of the “Maha Kumbh,”. A hotel operator, who had employed Mahato years ago contacted the police. The hotel operator, Sumit Sahoo, explained that Mahato had been experiencing mental health issues when he first arrived at his family’s hotel, which led him to become like family to them. Mahato worked at the hotel for several years and was known by the name "Wrestler."

A few days ago, while discussing a potential visit to the Maha Kumbh, Sumit mentioned it to Mahato, which sparked a sudden change in his mental state. Mahato insisted that he would attend the Kumbh Mela, as his home was along the route. Sumit asked Mahato for more details, and Mahato revealed his home address in Markacho, Koderma.

Sumit quickly contacted the police in Koderma, who informed the Markacho police. A reunion was arranged on January 7 at the Markacho police station, where Mahato was joyously reunited with his wife, Geeta Devi, and their children. Geeta had raised their children alone, working as a laborer, while her children had only known their father through photographs.

In a twist of irony, just 10 days before the reunion, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had sent a letter to Mahato’s family regarding unpaid dues tied to his absence. Unaware that Mahato was still alive, the family had applied for a death certificate. The application is currently on hold due to missing documentation.