Man Remains Unhurt After Train Passes Over Him At Bihar's Samastipur Railway Station

Man Remains Unhurt After Train Passes Over Him At Bihar Railway Station | Image: X

Patna: While boarding the Bihar Sampark Kranti train at Samastipur station, the young man's foot slipped and he got stuck between the track and the platform. A video of the incident is now going viral across social media platforms.

For a few seconds it seemed impossible to avoid the accident, but luck favoured him and he narrowly escaped.

In the viral video passenger can be seen lying on the track as train passes over him in a fraction of seconds left completely unhurt. After the train passes by fellow passengers and commuters jumped on the track to save him.

The man rescued successfully with no injuries' reported.