Published 18:07 IST, November 11th 2024
Man's Body Chopped into 7 Pieces Found In Plastic Bag Near Mumbai's Gorai Beach
A body of a man has been found in a plastic bag in seven pieces on Monday near Mumbai's Gorai beach.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man's Body Chopped into 7 Pieces Found In A Plastic Bag Near Mumbai's Gorai Beach | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:49 IST, November 11th 2024