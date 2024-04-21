Advertisement

Viral News: A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a guy hanging from the door of a moving SUV. His act, which could have led to a life-changing situation, was published on Instagram and went viral.

The video starts with a man wrapped around the door of a moving car using plastic. As the SUV moves, the man appears to be enjoying it while hanging from it. At one point, the person operating the automobile offers him a high five. Another person is sitting in the back seat and seemed amused by the man's daredevil stunt.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The viral stunt video was shared on Instagram by sumit_cool_dubey a week ago. The video has now gone viral on social media 90 million views and 2,035,124 likes.

The social media is filled with many such videos where Instagram users can be seen performing deadly stunts to make their channel popular. However they forget the consequences of such illegal acts which might land them in a legal trouble.

