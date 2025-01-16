Man Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment for Raping Teenager in 2021

Gurugram: A local court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Ram Kirpal, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 6, 2021, when they received a complaint at the Badshahpur Police Station stating a man had raped a teenager after luring her. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police arrested Kirpal, a native of Kanpur district. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court.

After arresting the accused, the police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, they added.