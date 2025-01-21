Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Dowry Death In Gonda | Image: PTI

Gonda: A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2022 dowry death case, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Namrata Agarwal on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict Wasim.

However, Wasim's father Roz Ali was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in additional imprisonment for Wasim, Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal), Abhinav Chaturvedi, said on Tuesday.

Giving details of the case, he said that Rajiuddin, a resident of Bhatpurwa village, had lodged a complaint on September 9, 2022, against his son-in-law and others at the local police station. He accused them of burning his daughter Shabnam to death over dowry demands.

The FIR stated that Wasim, his father Roz Ali, and sisters Faseena and Vaseena allegedly started harassing Shabnam after the wedding, demanding a motorcycle, a gold chain, and a ring as dowry.