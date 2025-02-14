Man Shoots Brother Dead Over Property Dispute in Delhi, Three Held

Four miscreants who attacked cops under drug influence arrested in Surat | Image: Representative

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot dead his 35-year-old brother over a property dispute in Delhi's Dwarka area, according to police on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Dalal.

The incident occurred on Monday in Matiala village. They received a PCR call around 10 pm about the murder of Dharminder Dalal behind his house.

The police arrived at the scene and found that the victim had been shot twice.

During the premi investigation, the police found that the brothers had been involved in the rental property business and had ongoing conflicts over property division and rental income.

On Monday, an argument broke out between them and Ravinder killed Dharminder.

Ravinder, along with his associates -- Satinder, Zahid, and Amneesh, was arrested. During interrogation, they admitted to committing the crime, police said.

Ravinder also told the police that they had tried to resolve the issue in the gram panchayat but failed.