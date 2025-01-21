Man Shot Dead Inside Moving Train Over Property Dispute in Bihar

Lakhisarai: A 49-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants on board the Howrah-Gaya Express as it was approaching a station in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (49), a resident of Lakhisarai.

Man Shot Dead Inside Moving Train

“Some miscreants shot dead the passenger when the train was about to stop at Kiul junction in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, they jumped off the train after committing the crime,” Superintendent of Railway Police (Jamalpur) Raman Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway.

“Property-related documents were recovered from the bag of the passenger. It appears a dispute concerning property might be the reason behind the crime. However, the case is being investigated from all angles,” he added.

Earlier in December last year, a man died while another person was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The incident took place between 10.35 pm and 10.45 pm on Friday near Kargahar More under the jurisdiction of Town police station, they said.