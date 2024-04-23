Advertisement

Viral News: A post is going viral on social media with a caption that says ‘If you are in Delhi....don't take ride with KARAN....car number DL1RTB4168’.

The viral post shared by Gajendra Yadav on social media platform X, who's wife was stuck with an Uber cab driver demanding extra money for a ride, and when she pressed SOS button, it wasn't working.

Gajendra wrote in his post, ‘If you are in Delhi....don't take ride with KARAN....car number DL1RTB4168. Absolutely nonsense behavior from @Uber_Support @Uber_India cab driver. After driving for 1 km....cab driver started asking for Rs 200 extra. My wife even pressed SOS button for help from Uber 2 fix this matter. It's been 2 days and not a single person from Uber care to know exactly why SOS was pressed. No follow up. That's the condition of UBER INDIA. I can 100% sure they even won't care to check the matter even after this post. Passenger safety is a Joke to Uber.’

Gajendra Yadav also shared the Uber ride details of his wife which features the drivers image and name.

screengrab of Uber app

Uber India on the hand responded to Gajendra Yadav's viral post that says, ‘Hi, kindly confirm the amount of cash paid to the driver. We will follow up.’

To this Gajendra replied, ‘It's about SAFETY OF PASSENGER’.

screengrab of post

Comment section on the other hand is filled with users thoughts and experiences. One comment says, ‘Everything is a Joke for Uber India. Lately @Uber_India

India stated charging higher than the displayed amount at the time of booking. Uber is @Olacabs now.’

Another comment says, ‘I was told by a Uber driver that the SOS button is only for show and it does not work... He even pressed it two times in front of me and nothing happened’.