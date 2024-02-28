Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2023 at 17:23 IST

Man smokes inside train in front of kids, elders; Indian Railways takes prompt action

The Indian Railways, in yet another instance, took proactive action to reprimand a reckless and indisciplined passenger.

Harsh Vardhan
Indian Railways
The complaint was made by a fellow passenger who was onboard the train and filmed the entire incident; Image: Twitter | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Railways, in yet another instance, took proactive action to reprimand a reckless and indisciplined passenger. The latest incident was aboard the Bhuj Bareilly Express (Train no. 14322) where a youngster was seen smoking in front of kids in his coach. The complaint was made by a fellow passenger who was onboard the train and filmed the entire incident where the passenger was seen lighting his cigarette with kids on the seat next to him. Tagging the IRCTC and Ministry of Railways, the passenger tweeted that the smoker even abused senior citizens when they asked him to put off his cigarette. 

"Passengers lighting cigarettes in front of kids and senior citizen and abusing when all are stopping them. Please take action as soon as possible (sic)", the complainant tweeted. 

Indian Railways takes quick action 

Taking notice of the complaint, the official handle of Railway Seva responded by asking for journey details which was followed by quick action. "Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us via DM," Railway Seva tweeted. 

In a follow-up tweet, the complainant informed about the action taken by the Indian Railways, revealing that an RPF personnel showed up at the Bandikui Station in Rajasthan and warned the passengers against smoking inside the train. 

Published February 5th, 2023 at 17:17 IST

IPL

