Man Stabbed After Ending Relationship with Woman, 1 Arrested

Angered over not getting a wedding anniversary gift, a Bengaluru woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep | Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Nagpur: A woman, along with her friend and stepbrother, has been booked for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a sharp weapon after he ended their relationship, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in SRK Colony in Uppalwadi on Friday, according to the Kapil Nagar police station official.

"The woman approached the complainant and sought to know why he had stopped talking to her. Amid an argument, the woman's stepbrother stabbed the complainant in the stomach with a knife. The accused fled from the place after passersby rushed in to rescue the complainant," he said.

An attempt to murder case was registered and one of the accused was arrested, the official said.