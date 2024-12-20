Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Narela Over Financial Dispute

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apartment in Narela area of outer north Delhi on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, was found dead inside the flat he had been staying in for the past four months with his friend Sumit Kaushik, they said.

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 6.28 pm. According to preliminary investigations, Himanshu was attacked and stabbed by four individuals, identified as Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri and Ashish," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the complainant witnessed the incident and stated that the accused arrived at the apartment around 6 pm, attacked Himanshu and fled the scene.

The motive behind the murder appears to be linked to a financial dispute, he said.

"Ravi allegedly borrowed Rs 45,000 from Sumit Kaushik and failed to return it. Himanshu had reportedly visited Ravi's residence in Safiyabad and threatened his family, demanding repayment. Seeking revenge, Ravi, along with his accomplices, orchestrated the attack," he added.