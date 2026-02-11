Man Stabbed to Death in Faridabad After Protesting Sexual Harassment, Police Launch Probe

Faridabad: A man was stabbed to death on Monday evening in the Palla area of Faridabad after confronting a group of youths over the alleged sexual harassment of a girl, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Girdawar Enclave, who was attacked between 7:30 pm and 8 pm near an empty ground, according to police.

Police said Jai Singh was standing with friends Saurabh Singh (29) and Sonu Kumar (31) when a group of youths made lewd comments toward Sonu’s 25-year-old sister as she returned from the market. Locals gathered and the suspects initially left the spot after a heated exchange.

Within about 30 minutes, the same group of youths allegedly returned in a car - this time armed with knives. Finding Jai Singh alone, the attackers stabbed him multiple times in the neck, back, chest and abdomen, police said. He was rushed to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at Palla police station under sections covering murder and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two suspects - Sonu Khan and Tushar - have been identified by police as “anti-social elements,” and raids are underway to arrest them and any others involved, officials said.

The incident has rattled residents of Girdawar Enclave, who are demanding swift action against the perpetrators and greater safety for women and girls in the area.

Police said the probe is ongoing and additional details will be shared as the investigation progresses.