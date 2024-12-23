Man Stabs Noida Woman to Death For Refusing to Marry

Noida: A 27-year-old man in Gautam Buddha Nagar district allegedly stabbed a woman to death after she refused to marry him, police on Monday said.

Virendra, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Sunday over the killing.

The incident took place Saturday in Satyam Residency Colony near GT Road.

Virendra entered the house of Rajesh Kumar and attacked Rajesh's 23-year-old daughter, Rakhi, with a knife, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said Rakhi was admitted to a hospital in Ghaziabad in critical condition, where she died late at night.

"The investigation revealed that Rakhi and Virendra's families knew each other and used to live together in Meerut earlier. Virendra's marriage with Rakhi was fixed but the girl's side had a condition that the marriage would take place only after the boy gets a government job," the DCP said.

Since Virendra was not getting a government job, he went to Rakhi's house to convince her but her mother refused to marry her daughter to him.