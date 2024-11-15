Published 21:52 IST, November 15th 2024
Man Stabs Wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali
On inquiry, it was found that the couple had fought over a family issue. The husband, Kushal Pal, absconded after the murder but was later nabbed.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Stabs Wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
