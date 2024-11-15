sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 21:52 IST, November 15th 2024

Man Stabs Wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali

On inquiry, it was found that the couple had fought over a family issue. The husband, Kushal Pal, absconded after the murder but was later nabbed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Stabs Wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali
Man Stabs Wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:52 IST, November 15th 2024