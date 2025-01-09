Man Stages Robbery, Inflicts Self Injuries To Avoid Repaying Rs 3.5 Lakh Debt in Gujarat’s Dahod

Dahod: Unwilling to pay debt amounting to lakhs, a man staged a robbery at his home in Gujarat’s Dahod district, police said on Thursday.

Fabricating the whole incident, Hasu Meda alleged that seven people broke into his house several days ago and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and a stick.

Staged Robbery To Avoid Paying Debt

Meda further told cops that approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and silver jewellery had been stolen.

Later, police grew suspicious over the incident after Meda's registered complaint had certain inconsistencies.

Police Became Suspicious

Police later found that Meda had already recorded a video on social media platforms regarding the incident before contacting police.

Deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Bhandari said that in the preliminary investigation it has been revealed that Meda was involved in a financial dispute where he was obligated to pay them Rs 3.5 lakh as part of a compromise agreement with a party.

“Meda staged the robbery to frame his rivals and avoid the payment. During a search of Meda's residence, police found the cash and silver jewellery at the exact spots from where they were allegedly stolen,” cops said.

A case has been registered against Hasu Media for fabricating the incident and misleading the authorities, police said.

